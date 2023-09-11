Bob Weir, Mickey Hart & more heading to Mexico for the Dead Ahead Festival

By Jill Lances

The music of the Grateful Dead will be celebrated at a new festival in Mexico early next year.

The Dead Ahead Festival will feature four nights of music in Riviera Cancun, featuring Bobby WeirMickey HartJeff ChimentiOteil BurbridgeDon Was and Jay Lane, along with special appearances by Derek TrucksSusan TedeschiMargo PriceSturgill Simpson and more.

The event promises two nights of curated collaborations celebrating the Grateful Dead songbook. There will also be two other nights of music, one headlined by Weir with the Wolf Brothers, featuring the Wolfpack, and another featuring Oteil & Friends, with Lettuce celebrating the Jerry Garcia Band. There will also be a "late night rhythmic experience" with Hart's Noche de Ondas.

The Dead Ahead Festival is set to go down January 12-15, with all-inclusive packages going on sale Friday, September 15, at 1 p.m. ET. More information can be found at deadaheadfestival.com.

This isn't the first time members of The Dead have held a festival south of the border. From 2018 to 2020 Dead & Company headlined their own Playing in the Sand festival in Riviera Maya.

