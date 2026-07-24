Bon Jovi abruptly ends Madison Square Garden Concert early

Jon Bon Jovi performs onstage during Bon Jovi's Forever Tour at Madison Square Garden on July 21, 2026 in New York City. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bon Jovi)

Music star Jon Bon Jovi abruptly ended a concert at New York's Madison Square Garden early Thursday night, telling concertgoers he had to "cool it."

"Don't throw away your ticket stubs ... I'm going to figure out how to reschedule," the frontman for his namesake band, Bon Jovi, was seen saying in videos shared on social media. "I'm gonna have to cool it for a night."

The rock star ended the show around 90 minutes into his performance due to a sinus infection, a spokesperson for the band confirmed to ABC News.

"Jon Bon Jovi spoke from stage and told fans he has been battling a sinus infection which led to the show’s early ending," the spokesperson said in a statement. "As part of the Bon Jovi residency at Madison Square Garden, Jon has said numerous times that it has been a joy to return to live shows for the band. Updated information will be available shortly."

The band was performing its eighth of nine shows at Madison Square Garden as part of its Forever Tour, which launched on July 7.

Bon Jovi is still scheduled to perform Sunday at Madison Square Garden. The band is then scheduled to wrap up the tour with five shows in the United Kingdom in August and September.

The Forever Tour marks Jon Bon Jovi's first return to touring since undergoing vocal cord surgery in 2022.

The singer spoke about the injury and his recovery from it in 2024's Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, a four-part docuseries about the rock band.

"One of my vocal cords was literally atrophied," he said in the Hulu docuseries. "Your vocal cords are supposed to look parallel, or let's pretend that they are as thick as a thumb -- one of mine was as thick as a thumb and the other one was as thick as a pinky. So, the strong one was pushing the weak one aside, and I wasn't singing well."

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