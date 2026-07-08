Bon Jovi kicks off Forever Tour at New York’s Madison Square Garden

Bon Jovi performs onstage at the Forever Tour Kick Off - New York at Madison Square Garden on July 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Bon Jovi)

After four years off the road, Bon Jovi returned to the stage Tuesday night for the opening night of their Forever Tour at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

According to setlist.fm, the band opened with a cover of The Beatles' "With A Little Help From My Friends," before treating fans to a 21-song set filled with a good mix of newer tunes and classic hits.

Newer tracks included "Legendary" and "Living Proof," off their 2024 album Forever, plus "Beautiful Drug" from the album 2020 and "This House of Not for Sale," the title track to their 2016 album.

There were also plenty of iconic Bon Jovi hits including “You Give Love A Bad Name,” “Who Says You Can’t Go Home,” “Livin’ On A Prayer,” “Keep The Faith,” “Have a Nice Day,” “Born to Be My Baby” and “Wanted Dead or Alive.”

The band wrapped the show with the New Jersey classic "Bad Medicine."

The Forever Tour is Bon Jovi’s first tour since 2022 and their first since frontman Jon Bon Jovi underwent surgery on his vocal cords.

"A lot of hard work and talented people helped get us here," Bon Jovi wrote on Instagram before the show. "Thank you to everyone who had a hand in building the Forever Tour Now it's our turn to do what we do best Let's do it boys!!"

Bon Jovi has another eight nights at Madison Square Garden, with their next show happening Thursday.

After New York, they head to the U.K. for shows in Ireland and Scotland, before wrapping with three nights at London's Wembley Stadium on Sept. 4-9. A complete list of dates can be found at BonJovi.com.

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