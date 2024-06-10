Bon Jovi performs at opening of Jon Bon Jovi’s Nashville bar

Bon Jovi returned to the stage Saturday, performing a short set at the opening of Jon Bon Jovi’s Nashville Bar, JBJ’s Nashville.

According to setlist.fm, the band kicked off their mini set with the New Jersey track "Blood on Blood," which was the first time they played the song since 2019.

The set also included "We Weren't Born To Follow," "You Give Love A Bad Name" and "Born to Be My Baby," along with their latest single, "Legendary," from their newly released album, FOREVER.

Fan-shot video posted to YouTube shows the band walking out onstage, with Jon telling the crowd, “We’re gonna just play you a couple and then I’m gonna get to drinking.”

JBJ's Nashville is located on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, and is the tallest and second-largest bar in the area, boasting five stories and 37,000 square feet, including two rooftop spaces with panoramic views of Music City.

The show was the first major performance from the band since Jon underwent vocal chord surgery back in 2022. Jon previously took the stage to perform a couple songs at his MusiCares Person of the Year celebration, which took place back in February. He also performed "Legendary" on American Idol back in May.

