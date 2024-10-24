Bonnie Raitt postpones Asheville show, replaces it with benefit concert in Charlotte

Bonnie Raitt is helping to raise money for the folks in North Carolina who’ve been affected by the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

The multiple Grammy winner just announced that she's postponed her planned Nov. 20 concert in Asheville, North Carolina, because of the aftermath of the hurricane, pushing the show to April 23, 2025. She also announced that instead, on Nov. 20 she'll headline a concert at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, North Carolina, donating all money made from the show to nonprofits helping communities impacted by the hurricane.

“Our hearts break for the devastated communities whose immeasurable pain and hardship continues,” Raitt shares. “With our partners at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, NC and our promoter Allen Corbett with AEG Presents, we are coming together to donate all we can from the event to support these crucial relief efforts.”

Tickets for the Charlotte show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Bonnie's next concert is scheduled for Nov. 6 in Houston, Texas. A complete list of dates can be found at bonnieraitt.com.

