Bruce Hornsby reveals details of upcoming album, 'Indigo Park'

Bruce Hornsby has shared details about his upcoming album, Indigo Park, which will be released April 3.

The album will be made up of 10 songs, with Hornsby backed by his band The Noisemakers, along with guitarist Blake Mills, bassist Pino Palladino and drummer Chris Dave. The record will feature guest appearances by the late Bob Weir, Bonnie Raitt and Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig. It also contains two songs co-written by the late Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter.

According to a press release, with Indigo Park, Hornsby is looking back on "formative moments from his past, sometimes trying to resolve them, and other times looking for clues about his current-day outlook."

"It's just an old bastard, looking back,” says Hornsby. “To be honest, I've found a way, a path to grow old gracefully, with help from some newborn friends of mine."

As a preview, Hornsby has released the album's title track to digital outlets.

Hornsby and The Noisemakers are set to hit the road in support of Indigo Park. The tour kicks off April 9 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and wraps July 25 in Patchogue, New York. A complete list of dates can be found at BruceHornsby.com.

Here is the track list for Indigo Park:

"Indigo Park"

"Memory Palace" (feat. Ezra Koenig)

"Entropy Here (Rust In Peace)"

"Silhouette Shadows"

"Ecstatic" (feat. Bonnie Raitt)

"Alabama"

"North Dakota Slate Roof"

"Sliver of Time"

"Might As Well Be Me, Florinda" (with Bob Weir & feat. Blake Mills)

"Take a Light Strain"

