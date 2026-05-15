Bruce Springsteen, David Byrne booked for 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's' ﻿final week

Bruce Springsteen and Talking Heads frontman David Byrne are among the famous names confirmed to appear on the final week of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Byrne will appear on the show Tuesday, where he’s booked for what’s described as a “special performance” with Colbert. Springsteen is set to perform Wednesday night, which is the same night Colbert will take The Colbert Questionert, with the help of special guests.

Jon Stewart and Steven Spielberg are also booked for Tuesday's show, while Monday's is described as "The Worst of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," although it's not a clip show.

Colbert will sign off The Late Show on Thursday, and so far no guests for the finale have been revealed.

CBS announced in July 2025 that it was canceling The Late Show, noting the decision to end the late-night talker was a financial one. David Letterman launched The Late Show in 1993, and Colbert took over when Letterman left in 2015.

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