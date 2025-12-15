Bruce Springsteen makes surprise appearance at The Stone Pony

Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance Sunday at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

According to Rolling Stone, Springsteen joined E Street Band guitarist Little Steven and his band the Disciples of Soul at a benefit show for WhyHunger, although the performance didn't go off without a hitch.

The mag notes that during a performance of the Southside Johnny tune “I Don’t Wanna Go Home” a fire alarm went off, although nobody in the audience made any move to evacuate.

Fan-shot video posted to YouTube shows Springsteen performing “I Don’t Wanna Go Home” and also treating the crowd to “Tenth Avenue Freeze Out,” “Merry Christmas Baby” and then finally “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”

Speaking of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," on Friday Springsteen marked the 50th anniversary of his performance with the E Street Band of the song at C.W. Post during the Born to Run tour. He shared video of the performance on Instagram, noting it was "a bit of concert magic that grew into the holiday tradition we know today."

