Bruce Springsteen makes surprise appearance at The Stone Pony

According to Rolling Stone, Springsteen joined E Street Band guitarist Little Steven and his band the Disciples of Soul at a benefit show for WhyHunger, although the performance didn't go off without a hitch.
Speaking of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," on Friday Springsteen marked the 50th anniversary of his performance with the E Street Band of the song at C.W. Post during the Born to Run tour. He shared video of the performance on Instagram, noting it was "a bit of concert magic that grew into the holiday tradition we know today."
