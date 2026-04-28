Bruce Springsteen to receive the Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award at Tribeca Festival

Bruce Springsteen is set to be celebrated at the 2026 Tribeca Festival in June.

The Boss will be honored with the 2026 Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award, named after the late singer, actor and civil rights activist. The award “recognizes artists who don’t just speak out, but actively use their platform to advance equality, dignity, and human rights.”

"There are few figures who embody the spirit of Tribeca’s Harry Belafonte Award more fully than Bruce Springsteen,” said Jane Rosenthal, Tribeca Festival co-founder and co-chair.

The event, taking place June 13 at the OKX Theatre at BMCC in Manhattan, will include a conversation between the New Jersey rocker and U2 frontman Bono, with Robert De Niro and singer Patti Smith also on hand to celebrate Springsteen.

The 2026 Tribeca Festival runs from June 3 to June 14. Tickets are on sale now.

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