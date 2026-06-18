Bruce Springsteen, U2’s Bono and The Edge perform at Obama Presidential Center grand opening

Bruce Springsteen performs during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Bruce Springsteen, and U2’s Bono and The Edge were among the performers at the grand opening of President Barack Obama’s Obama Presidential Center Thursday in Chicago.

Bono and The Edge followed a speech by former first lady Michelle Obama, performing “City of Blinding Lights,” joined by producer Jacknife Lee.

Bono started riffing toward the end of the song, singing about performing in front of “46, 42 and 43,” a reference to Presidents Joe Biden, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, who were all in attendance for the opening. He then added “44 and family” for the Obamas, whose daughters, Malia Obama and Sasha Obama, were also there.

Bono ended the song by singing “Michelle ma belle,” the lyric from The Beatles song "Michelle."

Springsteen hit the stage following Barack Obama's speech, treating the crowd to his Wrecking Ball track "Land of Hope and Dreams."

"Hi, I'm Bruce, and I’m so glad to be here this afternoon for President Obama and Michelle, Malia and Sasha, you know how I love you all,” Bruce said when he first walked out on the stage.

"'Oh, what a glorious task we are given to continuously strive to improve this great nation of ours.' That was from President Obama’s speech in Selma," he continued. "President Obama and Michelle, you have exemplified that ideal with lives that have served us all with heart and commitment, love and compassion." He then dedicated the song to the couple.

Springsteen later returned to join Stevie Wonder and the day's other performers to wrap the ceremony with Wonder's classic "Higher Ground."

Other performers included Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, John Legend, Common, Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera, The Roots and Tems.

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