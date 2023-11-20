Bruce Springsteen reveals the role Steven Van Zandt plays in the E Street Band

Bruce Springsteen has opened up about just how much he relies on his longtime friend and E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt.

The Boss turned up during a 60 Minutes profile on Little Steven, calling him "the consigliere of the E Street Band," a reference to a crime underboss similar to Van Zandt's role of Silvio Dante in The Sopranos.

"If I have questions pertaining a direction for the band, or issues with the band, or something like the set list, I'm not sure what we're gonna play that night, or what we should start with, or if he has second doubts about something, he always comes to me," Springsteen explained. "He's been essential to me since he walked into the studio during the Born to Run sessions and fixed the horns and my guitar parts."

Springsteen, who has known Van Zandt since the guitarist was 16, added, "We've been doing it together for a long time. And that's a wonderful thing. How many people have their best friend at their side 50 some years later?"

Van Zandt feels the same way about his boss and friend. “People always say, 'Aren't you worried about, being replaced?’” he said. “I'm like, 'No. I can't be replaced. How many best friends do you have for 50 years?'"

