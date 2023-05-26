Bruce Springsteen among StubHub's most in-demand summer tours

For many, Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and in addition to fun things like the beach and barbecues, lots of people look forward to summer concerts. Well, according to a new StubHub report, some concerts are more popular than others this season.

While Taylor Swift is the top In-Demand Global Artist of the summer based on sales, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's summer tour ranks high up there at #4, thanks to his 31 tour stops, which kick off August 9 and 10 at Chicago's Wrigley Field. Metallica also lands in the top 10 at #8.

The ranking was determined by cumulative global ticket sales on StubHub and viagogo for concerts taking place between Memorial Day, May 29, and Labor Day, September 4.

Meanwhile, Dead & Company land at #2 on the Top Group Acts for summer list, with Metallica at #3 and Guns N' Roses landing at #8.

