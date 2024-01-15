Bruce Springsteen pays tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Bruce Springsteen has marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day by sharing an emotional performance on social media.

The rocker posted video of him performing the gospel song "We Shall Overcome," a tune commonly associated with the Civil Rights Movement. According to the Asbury Park Press, the performance took place at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in 2006.

“There’s the beautiful quote by Dr. King that says the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice...,” Springsteen wrote next to the video. “I’ve lived long enough to see that in action and to put some faith in it... I’ve also lived long enough to know that arc doesn’t bend on its own. It needs all of us leaning on it, nudging it in the right direction day after day.”

Springsteen and The E Street Band are gearing up to return to the road later this year. They'll kick off their 2024 tour on March 19 in Phoenix, Arizona. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

