Bruce Springsteen releases Songs from Around the World, Volume 2 live playlist

The Live Series: Songs from Around the World, Volume 2 features Springsteen performances from international tour stops over the course of his career. The 15-song playlist includes performances of "Growin' Up," performed in London, November 24, 1975; "Tunnel of Love," performed in Stockholm, July 3, 1988; "Darkness on the Edge of Town," performed in Dublin, May 7, 2023; and "Human Touch," performed in Barcelona, April 8, 2023.
Up next, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band bring their tour to Sunderland, England, on May 22. They launch the next U.S. leg of the tour on August 15 in Pittsburgh. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.
