Bruce Springsteen, Def Leppard & more make up AXS TV’s October concert lineup

The Springsteen concert, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Darkness on the Edge of Town at the Paramount Theatre, Asbury Park, will air Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. and has the band performing The Boss' 1978 album in its entirety in the beachside town where they got their start.
Other concerts to air in October include: The Doobie Brothers: Let The Music Play, airing Oct. 8 at 9 p.m.; Aerosmith: Rock For The Rising, airing Oct. 9 at 9 p.m.; Fleetwood Mac – Live in Boston, airing Oct. 12 at 3 p.m.; Def Leppard Hits Vegas, airing Oct. 27 at 2:30 p.m.; and Queen: Live at Wembley, airing Oct. 29 at 9 p.m.
