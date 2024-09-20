Bruce Springsteen, Def Leppard & more make up AXS TV’s October concert lineup

By Jill Lances
AXS TV has planned an October filled with concerts from some of the biggest names in rock music, including Bruce Springsteen, Def Leppard, Fleetwood Mac and Aerosmith.

The Springsteen concert, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band: Darkness on the Edge of Town at the Paramount Theatre, Asbury Park, will air Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. and has the band performing The Boss' 1978 album in its entirety in the beachside town where they got their start.

Other concerts to air in October include: The Doobie Brothers: Let The Music Play, airing Oct. 8 at 9 p.m.; Aerosmith: Rock For The Rising, airing Oct. 9 at 9 p.m.; Fleetwood Mac – Live in Boston, airing Oct. 12 at 3 p.m.; Def Leppard Hits Vegas, airing Oct. 27 at 2:30 p.m.; and Queen: Live at Wembley, airing Oct. 29 at 9 p.m.

There will also be concerts by Nirvana, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Judas PriestZZ Top, Journey, Sammy Hagar, Mötley Crüe, KISSCyndi LauperImagine Dragons, Alabama Shakes, Incubus and more.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

