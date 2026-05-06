Bryan Adams' biggest hit marks 1 billion YouTube views

Bryan Adams' biggest hit is also one of the bestselling singles of all time, but even though it came out back in 1991, it's only now hitting a major YouTube milestone.

"(Everything I Do) I Do It For You" has just joined the Billion Views Club on the streaming platform. It's Bryan's second video to hit that mark, following the clip for his 1993 hit "Please Forgive Me."

"(Everything I Do) I Do It For You" was written for the Kevin Costner movie Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and spent seven weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100; it was also the publication's #1 song of 1991. It went on to sell over 15 million copies worldwide and win Bryan a Grammy for best song written specifically for a motion picture or television. It was also nominated for an Oscar, but lost to Celine Dion's title track for Beauty and the Beast.

"(Everything I Do) I Do It For You" is one of Bryan's four #1 hits, all of which were written for movies. 1985's "Heaven" was from A Night in Heaven, while "All For One," a collaboration with Rod Stewart and Sting, was from the 1993 movie The Three Musketeers. 1995's "Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman" was written for the Johnny Depp movie Don Juan DeMarco.

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