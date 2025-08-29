Bryan Adams celebrates 'Roll With the Punches' release with video for 'Will We Ever Be Friends Again'

Cover of Bryan Adams' 'Roll With The Punches/(BAD Records)
By Jill Lances

Bryan Adams has released a new video for the track "Will We Ever Be Friends Again" from his just-released new album, Roll With the Punches.

According to a post on Instagram, the clip was filmed in Iceland and stars Icelandic model Inga Eiriksdottir. Adams shared a video of an outtake with Inga playing the accordion.

Roll With the Punches is Adams' 16th studio album and his first album since 2022's So Happy It Hurts. He's set to celebrate the release with a series of intimate club shows in England, kicking off Saturday in Leeds and wrapping Sept. 3 in Kingston.

He’ll also launch a North American tour on Sept. 11 in Kamloops, British Columbia. U.S. dates, featuring Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo as special guests, begin Oct. 25 in Uncasville, Connecticut, and run through Nov. 26 in Minneapolis.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!