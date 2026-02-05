California congressman goes barefoot on House floor in tribute to Bob Weir

Honoree Bob Weir of Dead & Company and of the Grateful Dead performs onstage during the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring The Grateful Dead at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Late Grateful Dead founding member Bob Weir was remembered in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Rep. Jared Huffman, a Democrat who represents the Marin County area of California where Weir lived, delivered remarks on the House floor paying tribute to Weir, and did so barefoot in honor of the rock legend.

"I rise to honor the extraordinary life and legacy of my constituent and the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Bob Weir," Huffman said. "Bob was more than a musical icon, he was a neighbor, a friend and a beloved part of our North Bay community. For decades, Bob made his home in Marin, raised his family there. Opened his doors to other artists and helped build the vibrant local music vibe that so many of us cherish."

"Bob’s music, his generosity, unmistakable creative spirit helped define the identity of the North Coast,” he added. “His legacy will endure every time a kid picks up a guitar," noting, "We are grateful that he made our community part of his life. And we send our love to his family, his friends and all my fellow Deadheads across the world."

Finally, Huffman offered, "And Mr. Speaker, let the record reflect I delivered these remarks barefoot in honor of Bobby Weir. I think he would appreciate that."

The last comment prompted a rebuke from the speaker pro tempore, who noted, "Members are reminded to observe proper decorum on the floor."

Bob Weir died Jan. 10 at the age of 78.

