Cast announced for the new Broadway run of The Who’s 'Tommy'

The Who's Tommy is set to return to Broadway in March, and the cast for the musical has just been revealed.

This version features a brand new staging, directed by original Tommy director Des McAnuff. It debuted at Chicago's Goodman Theatre in June, and it turns out most of the Windy City cast will be making the move to the Big Apple.

It was previously announced that Ali Louis Bourzgui, who played the title role in the Chicago production, would once again be starring in the musical. Now, several of his castmates will be joining him, including Alison Luff as Mrs. Walker, Adam Jacobs as Captain Walker, John Ambrosino as Uncle Ernie, Bobby Conte as Cousin Kevin and Christina Sajous as The Acid Queen.

The Who's Tommy is set to open at the Nederlander Theatre on March 28, with previews beginning March 8. Tickets are on sale now.

Based on The Who's 1969 album and 1975 film, the original production of Tommy opened at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, California, on July 1, 1992. It opened on Broadway on April 22, 1993, and closed on June 17, 1995. Tommy won five Tony Awards, including Best Direction for McAnuff and Best Original Score for Pete Townshend.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.