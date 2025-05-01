The 2 Bears 5K is Sunday so the Bears Tom and Bert Called Me To Get Hyped For the Run

2 Bears 1 Cave is one of my favorite podcasts for sure so when the opportunity arose to talk to both of them about the upcoming 2 Bears 5K this Sunday at Ray J I jumped at the chance. Tom Segura is easily my favorite comedian right now, and Bert Kreischer is a Tampa legend, of course.

I’ve had this interview on the books for a few weeks now, but I didn’t know they would be calling me from 2 different lines and 2 different locations. So, unfortunately, since I couldn’t get my studio phones to put both of them on the line at the same time, this interview jumps back and forth between Tom and Bert for a bit, then its just me and Tom. Which is great because he’s hilarious and great dude for sure.

I just finished my registration for the 2Bears5k that’s happening Sunday May 4th at Raymond James Stadium and right now is the best time for you to do the same because they’re running a BOGO special, so 2 people can register for the price of 1 with the promo code BOGO. I used it, you should to, so head to the link and sign up. This 5k is for people of all ages and fitness levels. Trust me I know, because I don’t run, so I’ll be walking the whole thing, and you can too if that’s where you’re at. You can also just be a spectator and part of the party and not do the 5k if you want. Sign up to just hang at the party at the same link.

Now here’s my interview with Tom Segura, and a little Berty Boy thrown in.

