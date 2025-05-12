2 Central Florida Roller Coasters Made USA Today’s 10 Best List, But Are They the Best?

USA Today does an annual top 10 list of just about anything they think will get people to click their links, like roller coasters. Well kudos, USA Today, you got me to click this one, lol.

I’m a huge roller coaster fan and if I could get paid to ride and review them for a living I’d probably be doing that, and radio.

So when I saw a top 10 coaster list I had thoughts, of course. Now I ‘ll admit I haven’t been able to visit as many parks or ride as many coasters as I’d like, so some of the rides on this list I’ve never experienced. But I’m not talking about the rides I haven’t done, I’m only talking about the 2 coasters from central Florida that made this list.

So we’ll start with the ride that hit #7 on the list, Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens. I’ve ridden it multiple times, in multiple spots on the train, and its a great ride to be sure. In fact it held quite a few records for coasters when it was finally opened as a hybrid wooden/steel coaster which are the new style these days. And while I think its a great ride, I don’t even think its the best ride at BG! I would give that to Sheikra, hands down. Of course this is just my opinion, and Iron Gwazi is the newest ride which often gets overrated just because its new. But I still think Sheikra, overall, is way better.

Then down the list coming in at #5 is Seaworld’s Mako. And this one I agree with, with the caveat that Manta is just as good, in my opinion, so for me those 2 would be tied. But with Mako’s super long and high track its a blast for those who love air time and enormous high speed thrills in their coaster. It is Orlando’s tallest and fastest coaster with speeds hitting 73 mph. At least it WAS the fastest until Gwazi hit 76 mph. Both are still super fast though. It was also the tallest at 200 feet, again, until Gwazi peaked out at 206 ft.

Here’s USA Today’s full top 10, and now I have coaster goals for sure.