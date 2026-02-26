A Barge Full of Fireworks Went Off Like Crazy In Downtown Tampa And Nobody Seems To know Why.

WFLA was recording video from their tower cam when they caught a barge full of fireworks going absolutely ballistic in the Hillsborough river in downtown Tampa Monday night. According to their reporting an Orlando company had a permit to set off fireworks for between 8-15 minutes, but people are speculating there was a mishap because ALL the fireworks on the barge went off in under 2 minutes total. And when you watch the video you can see them blowing up non-stop and very very quickly.
As of this writing there’s still not a reason why the fireworks went off, who set them off, and if it was supposed to go down that quickly.
So if you heard a whole lot of booming going on Monday night, this was probably it.