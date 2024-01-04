Billy Gibbons Borrowed A Street Musician’s Guitar And Jammed Unnoticed On A Street In Finland

2015 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival - Day 2 INDIO, CA - APRIL 25: Musician Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top performs onstage during day two of 2015 Stagecoach, California's Country Music Festival, at The Empire Polo Club on April 25, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Frazer Harrison)

A few years back, 7 according to the video, Billy Gibbons from ZZ Top was strolling the streets of Helsinki, Finland, and came upon a street musician. Next thing you know, Billy is jamming BB King’s The Thrill Is Gone just out there on the street while oblivious Finnish people wander by in the background, unaware that one of the world’s greatest guitarists was giving them a free show and guitar clinic.

Catch Billy and ZZ Top live in March all across Florida, including the Strawberry Festival, and kicking off their headlining tour in Key West

©2024 Cox Media Group