The Black Crowes Are Back With New Music After 15 Years And Drop New Single 'Wanting & Waiting'

The Black Crowes-Wanting And Waiting (The Black Crowes, Red Light Management/ATO Records)

By Ethan

As we ALL wait for Steven Tyler’s vocal chords to get back to performing ability, The Black Crowes went and knocked out the first new album of original music in 15 years! March 15th their 10th studio album Happiness Bastards will drop, and just this morning the released the first single Wanting And Waiting (click the link to order the single). I really liked the groove on this one, until I heard the chorus, and it absolutely blew me away! This new track is freakin’ awesome!

Check out the single art reval video:

And here’s the song itself. Play this one loud and let it flow through you!

