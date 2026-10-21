Bret Michaels, Cheap Trick, & Marshall Tucker Band Headline Thunder By The Bay in February

FILE PHOTO: Bret Michaels performs prior to Round Two of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium on April 24, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

February 19-21st, 2027 its the 29th Annual Thunder By The Bay Music & Motors Festival in support of children, teens and adults with special needs across Southwest Florida.

There’s also a sporting clays tournament on February 5th, also for charity, but the main draws are the headliners for the 3 night festival.

February 19th the main headliner is Cheap Trick.

February 20th its Bret Michaels

And February 21st is the Marshall Tucker Band.

Check out the full festival schedule and grab advance tickets, on sale now, at any of the links here.