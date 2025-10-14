Bret Michaels Is Bringing Tesla To Florida For 3 Shows

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 08: Singer Bret Michaels of Poison performs at the after party for the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Rock Of Ages" at Hollywood and Highland on June 8, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Is this Parti-Gras 3.0? Not sure, but it it will definitely be a party when Bret Michaels brings Tesla to Florida for 3 shows only. Bret is calling this the Live and Amplified Tour and it pulls into Florida in March 2026. Here are the dates:

Pompano Beach on Friday, March 6 at Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Clearwater on Saturday, March 7 at The Baycare Sound Amphitheater

St. Augustine on Sunday, March 8 at St. Augustine Amphitheater

Bret Michaels Live & Amplified 2026 (Bret Michaels)

Here’s my last interview with Bret before the last Parti-Gras:

And here’s my interview with Brian Wheat from Tesla: