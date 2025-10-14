Bret Michaels Is Bringing Tesla To Florida For 3 Shows

Is this Parti-Gras 3.0? Not sure, but it it will definitely be a party when Bret Michaels brings Tesla to Florida for 3 shows only. Bret is calling this the Live and Amplified Tour and it pulls into Florida in March 2026. Here are the dates:
Pompano Beach on Friday, March 6 at Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Clearwater on Saturday, March 7 at The Baycare Sound Amphitheater
St. Augustine on Sunday, March 8 at St. Augustine Amphitheater
Here’s my last interview with Bret before the last Parti-Gras:
And here’s my interview with Brian Wheat from Tesla: