Check Out Some Rare Pics of a Private Led Zeppelin Reunion at Jason Bonham’s Wedding In 1990.

Ever since John Bonham died in 1980, Led Zeppelin have been officially dead. There have been some rare reunion shows featuring all 3 living original members Plant, Page, and Jones, like Live Aid in 1985, the Atlantic Records 40th Anniversary show in 1988, and the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert that rocked London’s O2 in 2007, the last 2 with John’s son Jason Bonham behind the kit.

But the most rare reunion ever was at a small event for a little over 100 people in 1990. That event was Jason Bonham’s wedding. And for the grand surprise/finale, Jason sat in again with Robert, Jimmy, and John for a 5 song set that included five songs, Zeppelin originals Custard Pie, Rock And Roll and Sick Again, their cover of Bring It On Home, the Willie Dixon song from their debut album, and It’ll Be Me, which was the B-side of the classic Whole Lot of Shakin’ Going On by Jerry Lee Lewis.

Here are a few of the rare pics from the wedding that Jason posted back in 2015.