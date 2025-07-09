Clearwater Beer League Hockey Team Sponsored By a Gents Club Has Dancers Names On Their Jerseys

By Ethan

It doesn’t get any more Tampa than this! A Clearwater beer league hockey team is sponsored by a Clearwater gentlemen’s club and as part of the sponsorship the players all have names of the dancers on their jerseys!

The Tampa Reign, as they’re known, are sponsored by, I’m guessing, Reign Gentlemen’s Club in Clearwater (right by the St. Pete airport in case you’re curious).

In this TikTok video you can see the players skating in their newly sponsored jerseys with names like Porsche, Ferrari (so that’s 2 sports cars lol), Amber, Juicy, Bling, Twinkle, and more. I love it! OH! And even better, there’s merch! You can buy your own Tampa Reign swag at this link.

