Did You Find All the Easter Eggs in Metallica’s Posters for the Tampa Shows?

Whether you went to either night of Metallica in Tampa, or just grabbed some sweet merch, maybe you’ve found some Easter Eggs in the art for the shows. Especially in the exclusive posters for each night.

Here’s the poster art for night 1:

And if you look closely to the pirate’s flintlock handle you may notice the snake from the cover of the black album. Its also on the handle to the flintlock in the night 2 poster, where I also found the star logo from the Load albums:

Metallica's 2nd Night Poster Tampa Shows (Ethan/Ethan Dometrius, Metallica)

You can still buy both posters, in case you didn’t grab them from the shows or the pop up store, at this link.