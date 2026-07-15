Did You Know The Guitar Chords To (At Least) 2 of AC/DC’s Songs Are...A-C-D-C?

Its not surprising to hear this but I’d never realized how AC/DC have incorporated their band name into at least two, if not many more of their songs. Of course A, C, and D, are 3 of the main chords in music, so of course you’re going to use some version of them in a lot of songs. But at some point the guys in the band, mainly Malcolm and George (the older brother/producer) specifically thought it would be cool to have a song with the chord structure A-C-D-C.
Here’s Angus telling the story:
They specifically wrote High Voltage to incorporate those chords.
And one of my personal favorite AC/DC songs feature that progression, It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Want To Rock n’ Roll)