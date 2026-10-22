Did You Know The Police Filmed A Music Video In Florida?

Rock band The Police, who released their first album for over a year, 'Synchronicity', recently. They are (l-r) Sting (Gordon Sumner), Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)

The Police had a 1979 hit you probably remember called Walking On The Moon. And if you remember the MTV days this vide was a regular on the network, even though it was filmed 2 years before MTV even existed.

But what you may not know, unless you’re a lifelong Floridian, is that the video was shot here in Florida, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, next to the VAB and, at the time, one of the Saturn V rockets on display. Its the same Saturn V on display in its own building now, but in 1979 it was originally outside the VAB. The Florida weather and corrosion caused NASA to build a dedicated display building for the rocket and it was moved in 1996.

But 4 years after the rocket was originally displayed in 1975, a little band from England filmed a video for a song about what the Saturn V was used for.

Here’s a flashback to some florida history.