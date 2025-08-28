Did You See David Lee Roth In Concert Last Time? Was He As Bad As The Videos Make It Seem?

David Lee Roth is an icon and will always be one of the greatest rock frontmen, ever. In his heyday both with Van Halen and solo, he was a force on stage, and he was mesmerizing to watch. And that’s saying a lot since he was performing alongside Eddie!

Obviously all rock stars get older, and often have to dial down their prime time stage explosiveness. But after seeing a number of videos of DLR on his most recent run of show, it sounds like he’s lost more than a step or two in his performances.

I have total respect for him and his career, as I do for all musicians who keep performing late into the twilight of their lives. But some musicians can still perform at a level where you know they still have that “it” that made them rock stars to begin with. I also feel there is a time when, for me personally, some performers are completely unable to put on a show, at least a show at any level for them to expect people to pay for it. Every fan is different, and plenty will pay for their idols no matter what they sound/look like. But I feel if you really respect your fans and the music you made, you’d be willing to admit when you just can’t do it anymore because you can’t give the fans what they deserve for their years of support.

I feel Dave is there.