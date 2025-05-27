Don Felder’s New Album “The Vault” Is Out Now With A Re-Recording of “Heavy Metal”

The Vault - 50 Years of Music is Don Felder’s new album and while it sounds like a greatest hits, it actually new songs, except his re-recording of the classic Heavy Metal from the iconic movie of the same name.

Shortly after The Eagles first breakup in 1980 Don went on to a pretty spectacular solo music career. According to Americansongwriter.com:

“The Vault is a continuation of what Felder started several years after the Eagles initially parted ways in 1980. After releasing his 1983 debut Airborne, Felder continued collaborating with artists, including Michael Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Elton John, Joni Mitchell, Barbra Streisand, Paul Simon, and Alice Cooper, among many others. He also worked on several film soundtracks, including the 1981 animated movieHeavy MetalandFast Times at Ridgemont High(1982)"

Plus The Vault has a stellar lineup of collaborators. Here’s a breakdown of who’s on what track on Felder’s new album:

“The Vault - Fifty Years Of Music” Tracklist:

1. Move On

2. Free At Last

3. Hollywood Victim

4. Last All Night

5. Digital World

6. I Like The Things You Do

7. All Girls Love To Dance

8. Together Forever

9. Heavy Metal

10. Let Me Down Easy

11. Blue Skies

Line Up:

Guitar and Lead Vocals: Don Felder

Guest Guitar: Steve Lukather (track 5)

Lead Vocals: Nina Winter (track 10)

Bass: Nathan East (track 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10), Matt Bissonette (track 2)

Drums: Brian Tichy (track 3, 4, 5, 7, 8), Jim Keltner (track 10), Gregg Bissonette

(track 1, 2), Todd Sucherman (track 6), Chad Cromwell (track 9)

Percussion: Lenny Castro (track 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9)

Piano: David Paich (track 10), Alex Alessandroni (track 1, 2)

Keys/B3/Synths: David Paich (track 1 [+Horns], 3, 4, 5, 7), Greg Phillinganes (track 3, 4, 7, 8)

Strings: Joe Williams (track 10)

Additional Keys: Alex Alessandroni (track 10)

Synths: Julian Chan (track 2, 9)

Bass Keys: Alex Al (track 7)

Guest Vocals: Leah James & Eva Jenner (track 8)

String Quartet: Orchid Quartet (track 11)

String Arrangement: Kim Bullard (track 11)

Background Vocals: Brett Simons (track 1, 2, 6, 10), Timothy Drury (track 10),

Don Felder (track 3, 6, 7), Joe Williams (track 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 9), Jaden Osborne (track 2),

Conesha Ms Monet Owens (track 3, 4, 7), Riley Nicholson (track 7), Windy Wagner (track 5), Nathan East (track 5), David Paich (track 5), Orchid Quartet (track 11)

And the album features a new version of the titular track from one of my favorite movies of all time, Heavy Metal. In honor of that here’s the original song with some clips from the movie, but these are all SFW: