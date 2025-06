I didn’t make it to the Monsters of Rock Tour back in 1988 but I wish I had. And whether you made it or not, if you were a rock fan in ‘88 then you at least remember how huge the tour was. With one of today’s biggest bands, Metallica, being the 2nd openers behind Kingdom Come, and also featuring Dokken, the Scorpions, and of course Van Halen, this was one of the biggest rock tours of all time.