Florida Hi-Pos Are On A Rampage Busting Speeders This Week so SLOW DOWN Or Get Tagged With A Ticket

If you haven’t heard of Operation southern Slow Down yet, you’ve probably seen it happening on Florida highways. I’ve seen a huge increase in speeding busts and cops on the roads including 275, US19, I-4, etc. Its like every 5 miles there’s a hi-po waiting and clocking drivers, and radioing to their buds down the road to pull over anybody speeding.

So if you normally drive the standard Florida highway speeds, you probably want to slow it down to somewhere closer to the actual speed limit so you don’t have to cut your vacation short to pay for a speeding ticket you could have avoided by not flying down the highways.

And while we’re on the subject of bad drivers, IF YOU’RE NOT ACTIVELY PASSING SOMEONE IN THE LEFT LANE OF A HIGHWAY, YOU HAVE TO GET OUT OF THE LEFT LANE!!!!!!!! It doesn’t matter if you’re going the speed limit, its the law that you have to move over and not block others from passing you. See my earlier blog with a video showing its illegal to just drive in the left lane.