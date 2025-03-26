Geoff Tate Told Me They Wanted ‘Mindcrime’ 1 More Time So He’s Playing It 1 More Time.

Former Queensryche lead singer Geoff Tate called me ahead of his shows playing Operation Mindcrime for the last time. The tour is Operation Mindcrime: The Final Chapter Tour and in the interview he told me that the fans and promoters were always asking him to play it just 1 more time, so he’s giving them what they ask for.

Geoff is also prepping to release tracks for the third volume of Operation Mindcrime, and what he likes best about touring.

Geoff will perform the album, for the last time, in Clearwater April 4th at Ruth Eckerd Hall, and in Orlando April 5th at the House Of Blues.