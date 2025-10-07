Growing Up the Son of Sammy Hagar Meant You Ran Everyday Errands in a Ferrari.

I’ve known Aaron Hagar for almost 10 years now and he’s still one of the nicest guys in the world. Despite what you sometimes read or hear about the kids of celebrities, some of them turn out to be not just normal people, but truly great people, and Aaron is one of them. Plus he’s also the de-facto caretaker of his dad’s car collection, especially when a car show or event invites one of Sammy’s cars and it needs some TLC before it leaves the garage to get pageant ready.

Here’s Aaron sharing one the family’s early cars, and his polish job for show day. This is not the I Can’t Drive 55 Ferrari, but he gives you a quick glimpse of that one in the video too since they’re stored at the same location.