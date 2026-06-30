Here’s What We Have To Look Forward To When The New Universal Fast And Furious Coaster Opens

Universal Studios Hollywood just opened their newest coaster to employees and its similar, if not exactly the same, as what we’re getting to replace the Hollywood Rip-Ride Rockit at our Universal Studios in 2027.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will be close to the same ride as what they’re about to open in California. The track layout might be different because of the locations they had to design and build each coaster, so they’ll be slightly unique to each park, I think. But you can get a good idea of what’s to come checking out the LA version in this video, and I can’t wait to ride it!