His Mom Invented Liquid Paper, and He Created the Concept for MTV. Do You Know This 60’s Musician?

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: (U.K. NEWSPAPERS OUT) MTV logo is seen at the MTV/T3 party at Pierre Cardin's Villa during 56th International Cannes Film Festival 2003 on May 17, 2003 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Steve Finn/Getty Images)

Most generations have had The Monkees on TV as a rerun at some point. And for me they were one of the ways for me into rock music and wanting to play the guitar too. But 1 member of that band was way more important than most people know.

Mike Nesmith was pretty unhappy with the band/TV show that was The Monkees because he felt he was a serious musician and the band should be able to write and perform more than the studio execs were letting them. And it probably worked out for the best for the rest of us because he essentially created the concept that would become MTV, which was actually great in the 80’s and some of the early 90’s.

Oh and as an aside, yes it was his mom Bette Nesmith that not only invented Liquid Paper but built the company into a multi-million dollar venture and eventually sold it to Gilette. From her Wikipedia page:

“...was an American inventor, entrepreneur, businesswoman,[1]and philanthropist[2]from the state of Texas. While working as a secretary in the 1950s, she developed the correction fluid known as Liquid Paper. Graham founded the Liquid Paper Company in 1958, built it into a multimillion-dollar business with international reach, and sold it to Gillette Corporation in 1979. She was the mother of musician Michael Nesmith."