Holy WOW! Hell Has Frozen Over. Twisted Sister Is Reuniting For Their 50th In 2026!!! Yeah Baby!

This was never going to happen. According to Dee Snider there was no way Twisted Sister would get back together because, for one, A.J. Pero died 10 years ago. Also because Dee Snider has said there’s no chance on multiple occasions. Including this quote I got from Blabbermouthnet:

“I could see us doing a charity — a couple of songs for charity, for the right reasons. We got together originally for charity, which was a good reason to get together. I could see Fallon— he’s a big fan — if he said, ‘Hey, guys, can you guys come on and do ‘White Christmas’ for us?’ Fuck yeah. But to do a tour, to do 90 minutes, two hours on a stage, I don’t see that happening. And credit to everybody in the band, and I know some people — without naming names — some guys, they would have kept going; others did not wanna keep going. But I’m sure we get offers.Jay Jay Frenchis the manager ofTWISTED, ‘cause it’s still an entity — there’s still royalties and licenses and things like that, and merchandise — he’s not presented one offer, and I’m sure we’ve gotten ‘em. ‘Cause we’re not even considering it. It doesn’t matter what they’re offering; we’re not doing it."

But now, according to the band’s manager, Jay Jay French, on twistedsister.com:

“Beginning on February 2nd, 1976 in a little bar called The Turtleneck Inn in Hunter Mountain, NY,Dee Snider,Eddie Ojedaand I have called ourselvesTWISTED SISTERand stood shoulder to shoulder for nearly five decades, through multiple personnel changes and thousands of performances," he said. “We are proud to celebrate a milestone that once felt unthinkable: a 50-year anniversary!! We have created a music and performance legacy that has and will continue to inspire millions of fans around the world. Twisted Forever, Forever Twisted!”

No tour dates or locations have been announced yet, but I will let you know the second they drop!