The Internet Mapped The Most Popular Beer In Each State and in Florida its Heineken?

1 week ago, April 7th, was National Beer Day in America, annually marking the day back in 1933 that the Cullen-Harrison Act went into effect that president FDR had earlier signed. We’re America, and we love beer. A lot!

So every year multiple places try to quantify what beers we love the most by state. For 2025 I found 1 map created by Coffeeness that showed Miller came in as the most popular across the country being number 1 in 30 states, and Coors right behind that. For Florida it was Heineken that took the top spot which seems off to me. Now I know why. This popularity map bases its rankings on Google trends and internet searches, NOT sales or consumption.

Which is already suspect considering this map created by McLuck shows Budweiser at the top in 9 states including Florida, and Miller only #1 in 3 states. And this 3rd map shows Modelo at #1 and then Bud Light and Miller..

But for real Popularity you should look at actual sales, which I think should be the only way to measure beer popularity; who cares what you search for if you’re actually buying something else to drink?

But according to an actual ranking of beers by sales, here are the top 6:

6. Miller Lite

5. Coors

4. Corona

3. Michelob

2. Modelo

1. Budweiser

So what’s your go to beer?