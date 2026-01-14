Is Arnel Pineda Singing for Journey This Tour Or Not? His Comment On Insta Says Maybe Not.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 13: Arnel Pineda of Journey performs onstage during the "Summer Stadium" tour at Truist Park on July 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Questions are being raised as to whether Arnel Pineda will be Journey’s singer on this year’s tour or not. He was absent when they played the 49’ers halftime show in December. And when drummer Deen Castronovo, who sang during that show, posted this pic of the band on Insta:

Deen Castronovo's Instagram This is a screenshot of a possibly deleted Instagram post on Journey's drummer Deen Castronovo's page. (Instagram, Deen Castronovo)

Arnel replied in the comments: “Congratulations and have fun on your 2026 Farewell Tour”:

Deen Castronovo's Instagram This is a screenshot of a possibly deleted Instagram post on Journey's drummer Deen Castronovo's page. (Instagram, Deen Castronovo)

This original post isn’t on Deen’s Insta anymore, at least not that I could find, so I’m curious what’s happening behind the scenes. No announcement that Arnel is out has been made so this seems...odd.