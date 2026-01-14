Is Arnel Pineda Singing for Journey This Tour Or Not? His Comment On Insta Says Maybe Not.

Questions are being raised as to whether Arnel Pineda will be Journey’s singer on this year’s tour or not. He was absent when they played the 49’ers halftime show in December. And when drummer Deen Castronovo, who sang during that show, posted this pic of the band on Insta:
Arnel replied in the comments: “Congratulations and have fun on your 2026 Farewell Tour”:
This original post isn’t on Deen’s Insta anymore, at least not that I could find, so I’m curious what’s happening behind the scenes. No announcement that Arnel is out has been made so this seems...odd.