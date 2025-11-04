James Hetfield Rocked An Inflatable Rabbit Costume On Halloween In Australia and its Awesome!

James Hetfield in Perth Australia for Halloween (Metallica via YouTube)
By Ethan

It’s always fun when people don’t take themselves too seriously, even when you’re the biggest rock band in the world, who’s written some of the hardest and darkest songs on the radio.

On Halloween all of Metallica got dressed up for the soundcheck party prior to their show in Perth, Australia. That included Robert Trujillo in a construction worker getup, Kirk and Lars wearing Kirk and Lars costumes (party poopers), and James Hetfield winning the costume contest with a huge inflatable rabbit costume. This is awesome.

Here are some pics, and the video short from their YouTube is below and its hilarious.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!