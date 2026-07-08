Jon Bon Jovi’s Voice is WAY Better Than It Was. Hear Him Live From MSG Last Night

After a long road of recovery for Jon Bon Jovi’s voice after having vocal chord surgery, the band did the first of 9 shows they’ve got booked at Madison Square Garden, and their first concert since the not great last tour.
Nobody should expect Jon to be able to hit all the same notes he did in the 80’s because the human voice just doesn’t usually hold up like that after this many years. But Jon can sing his songs again. And while the band is tuned down for him to sing them better, and they’re playing a little slower, his voice is way better than it was when I walked out of the Bon Jovi concert a few years ago.
Here’s some fan shot video so the quality isn’t great, but you can hear him singing again.