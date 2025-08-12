Led Zeppelin: The Ride Was A South Carolina Roller Coaster That Still Exists, In Vietnam.

It went 65 mph, was 15 stories high, and had 6 loops, but that still wasn’t enough to save Led Zeppelin: The Ride as a roller coaster. They even timed to last part of Whole Lotta Love to kick in as you crested to primary launch hill.

The park was briefly known as the Hard Rock Park in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It opened in May of 2008, and filed for bankruptcy that same September. It also briefly opened as Time Machine when the park re-opened in May, 2009, as the Freestyle Music Park, and again closed, in September, 2009, this time for good.

And while the park is no more, the coaster itself was bought, rethemed to Dragon Coaster, and moved to what is now Dragon Park in Vietnam.