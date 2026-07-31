Lemmy, Mark Knopfler, & David Gilmour Teach Guitar In This 90’s British Comedy Sketch.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Guitars are displayed for sale in Regent Sounds guitar shop on Denmark Street on September 24, 2025 in London, England. The shop is due to reopen following a refurbishment. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

If you ever watched the Brit comedy Absolutely Fabulous in the mid 90’s then you know Jennifer Saunders. Before she did that show with Joanna Lumley she starred in a different comedy show called French and Saunders.

It was that comedy sketch show that ran a skit in 1990 about a man trying to learn to play the guitar but the guitar book doesn’t have “those little dots”. For non-guitar players, those little dots are the ones that show you where to put your fingers when forming chords and are the most basic things you learn when starting to play.

That’s what makes this skit funny, because multiple guitar greats appear during the skit, yet can’t play their own songs because the book doesn’t have “those little dots”.

Check out Gary Moore, Mark Knopfler, Lemmy, and David Gilmour stretching their acting and comedy chops.