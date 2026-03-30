Lo Gramm Will Do A Record Signing At Daddy Kool Records But Space Is Limited.

Record Store Day will be extra special for Foreigner fans that can make it to St. Pete on April 18th. Lou Gramm will be in store signing copies of his new solo release called Released.

April 18th, the same day as the Foreigner and Night Ranger show at the Baycare Sound, you could meet and get your copy of Released autographed by Lou himself at Daddy Kool Record Store in St. Pete. They’re located inside The Factory at 2606 Fairfield Ave S and space is VERY limited but there are ways to almost guarantee you’ll get his John Hancock.

if you RSVP here it will keep you in the loop about the meet-n-greet/signing, but scroll down a little because if you’re planning on getting the Foreigner Record Store Day exclusive at Daddy Kool Records, sign up for this Fast Pass that gives you priority access to the meet-n-greet line.

"Are you planning to purchase the Foreigner RSD exclusive?

Please note: This release is first-come, first-served (no holds). Purchasing this title at Daddy Kool on RSD acts as a “Fast Pass” for priority access to the Lou Gramm Meet & Greet line!"

That’s straight from their event landing page so that’s the best shot you have at guaranteeing you meet Lou during the short time he’s available at Daddy Kool.