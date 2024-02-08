Malcolm Bruce, Son Of Cream's Jack Bruce, Called In To Talk About The Acoustic Tribute To Cream

Cream Reunion Concert At Madison Square Garden NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: (L-R) Jack Bruce, Eric Clapton and Ginger Baker of Cream perform onstage at Madison Square Garden October 25, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images) (Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Jack Bruce is one of the founding members of Cream alongside Ginger Baker, and wrote or co-wrote some of the greatest songs in history including Sunshine Of Your Love and White Room. Jack passed back in 2014, and Ginger in 2019. But back in 2017, Cream lyricist Pete Brown started putting together a tribute to Cream. That tribute will be released November 3rd, 2024, with all the details about the album, songs, and collaborators after the interview video.

Malcolm Bruce is Jack’s son who has worked on the tribute with Pete since the beginning. He took the time to call me from the UK, where they’re 5 hours ahead so I was probably interrupting dinner lol. We talked about his dad, the madness and realness of Ginger Baker, and how the tribute all came together.

Malcolm also hits the road and plays live with Ginger’s son, Kofi, and he has his own music coming out later this year too, called Fake Humans and Real Dolls:

Here’s the video for Sunshine Of Your Love:

FULL PRESS RELEASE:

Cream tribute project entitled Heavenly Cream: An Acoustic Tribute to Cream.

Quarto Valley Records proudly announces the new album “Heavenly Cream: An Acoustic Tribute to Cream.” The album takes us on a magical journey -- traveling the brief course of the iconic band’s musical life -- back to the raw, stripped-down magic of the creativity of Jack Bruce, Ginger Baker, Eric Clapton, and Pete Brown. Passionately produced and mixed by Rob Cass, the new album was released via Quarto Valley Records on November 3rd on vinyl, CD and digitally on all platforms.

Let me know if you’d like to schedule an interview with Malcolm Bruce, Jack’s son, who, as a musician of note, was involved in the making of the album or Tad McDonald, Pete Brown’s stepson, who, while not involved in the making of the album itself can speak to his stepfather’s songwriting genius. Both live in the UK.

Formed in 1966, CREAM quickly became known for their explosive impromptu style – high-volume blues jamming, extended solos and flashy instrumental showmanship.

Widely thought of as the first supergroup, CREAM paved the way for many other music genres.

The project honors CREAM’s legacy with a 15-track tribute album and features Pete Brown and Ginger Baker plus an impressive roster of renowned musicians who knew, or were inspired by the iconic supergroup including Joe Bonamassa, Deborah Bonham, Malcolm Bruce, Peter Bullick, Nathan James, Bernie Marsden, Maggie Bell, Rob Cass, Clem Clempson, Paul Rodgers and Bobby Rush.

There were also invaluable musical contributions from Cheryl Alleyne, Winston Blissett, Moreno Buttinar, Abass Dodoo, John Donaldson, Pee Wee Ellis, Mo Foster, Neil Murray, Mo Nazam, Tony Remy, and Frank Tontoh.

While recording this tribute album, Pete Brown shared, “It took me a long time before I would attempt those songs. I grew up in Jack’s shadow, like Malcolm did as well, you know. I’m not trying to be Jack. No one will ever be Jack.” He added, “Eventually I felt, well, they’re my songs as well and eventually, I grew into those songs that Jack and I wrote.”

The first single off the album, “Sunshine of Your Love,” was released on September 1 and features Ginger Baker on drums, Joe Bonamassa on vocals and guitar, Malcom Bruce on piano and the late Bernie Marsden on vocals and guitar, with Neil Murray on bass and Abass Dodoo on percussion.

This iconic song, co-written by Jack Bruce and Pete Brown was included on Cream’s best-selling second album Disraeli Gears in November 1967 and became one of Cream’s fan favorites.

With elements of hard rock and psychedelia, Cream bassist Bruce developed a distinctive riff for the tune which became his signature bass riff.

An edited version of the song was released in the U.S. that December and became the band’s first and highest charting American single. It entered Billboard’s “Hot 100″ chart in January 1968, reaching number 36. To this day, the song remains one of the band’s most endearing tunes. It was later named to Rolling Stone’s 500 “Greatest Songs of All Time,” ranking number 65. The endurance of “Sunshine of Your Love” makes it a fitting first taste of the new album and the magic of Cream and their music. Now available to stream on all platforms. Stream here.

“Heavenly Cream: An Acoustic Tribute to Cream” was recorded at Sensible Music and the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London. Years in the making, Quarto Valley Records’ executive Mike Carden initially approached Pete Brown, his long-time colleague and friend, in 2017 about a different project and out of that meeting came the concept of doing a recording -- a retrospective of CREAM music -- which both Pete and Mike mutually agreed to. Pete had remained friends with Ginger Baker over the years and brought him on board. Following suit came Malcom Bruce (Jack’s son), and the gathering of the incredible talent on the album began to fall into place.

On recording this album, Malcom Bruce said, “I feel very much that in my own small way I’m carrying on a tradition that’s incredibly unique in the musical canon as it were.”

“Quarto Valley Records is honored to be releasing this all-star tribute to one of the greatest bands in rock history,” said label founder Bruce Quarto. “To have recorded this musical masterpiece with the incredible roster of musicians makes this project unbelievably special. And having worked with legends Ginger Baker, Pete Brown and Bernie Marsden truly takes it to a historical level. When you listen to this album, you can feel the passion that went into the project and hear it pouring out of every note. Enjoy!”

ALBUM TRACK LISTING

1. I Feel Free (Feat: Deborah Bonham, Bernie Marsden and Malcolm Bruce) (3:17)

2. White Room (Feat: Pete Brown, Malcolm Bruce and Clem Clempson) (5:46)

3. Theme for An Imaginary Western (Feat: Pete Brown, Malcolm Bruce and Clem Clempson) (3:38)

4. We’re Going Wrong (Feat Malcolm Bruce and Clem Clempson) (3:32)

5. Sunshine of Your Love (Feat: Ginger Baker, Joe Bonamassa, Malcolm Bruce and Bernie Marsden) (4:49)

6. Deserted Cities of The Heart (Feat: Joe Bonamassa, Bernie Marsden and Malcolm Bruce) (3:51)

7. Sweet Wine (Feat: Ginger Baker, Nathan James, Pee Wee Ellis, Bernie Marsden and Malcolm Bruce) (3:08)

8. Tales of Brave Ulysses (Feat: Ginger Baker, Nathan James, Pee Wee Ellis Bernie Marsden and Malcolm Bruce) (3:18)

9. Crossroads (Feat: Ginger Baker, Bernie Marsden, Joe Bonamassa and Malcolm Bruce) (2:53)

10. Take It Back (Feat: Maggie Bell, Bernie Marsden and Malcolm Bruce) (3:22)

11. Spoonful (Feat: Bobby Rush, Bernie Marsden and Malcolm Bruce) (4:39)

12. Sitting On Top Of The World (Feat: Bobby Rush, Maggie Bell, Bernie Marsden and Malcolm Bruce) (4:55)

13. Badge (Feat: Deborah Bonham, Bernie Marsden and Malcolm Bruce) (3:36)

14. Politician (Feat: Pete Brown, Bernie Marsden and Malcolm Bruce) (5:16)

15. Born Under a Bad Sign (Feat: Paul Rodgers, Bernie Marsden and Malcolm Bruce) (3:51)

ALBUM CREDITS

Produced and mixed by Rob Cass

Executive Producer Bruce S Quarto

Executive Producer Pete Brown

Associate Executive Producer Mark Waters

Supervising Producer Michael Carden

Project Coordinator Peter Conway

Recorded at Sensible Music and Abbey Road Studios, London

Studio Engineers: John Moon, Paul Pritchard, Jonny Firth, Joe Taylor, George Oulton, Pearse Macintyre

Ginger Baker drum tech: Andy Chard

I FEEL FREE

Deborah Bonham, vocals

Bernie Marsden, guitar

Malcolm Bruce, piano

Neil Murray, bass

Frank Tontoh, drums

WHITE ROOM

Pete Brown, vocals

Clem Clempson, Malcolm Bruce, guitars

John Donaldson, piano

Mo Foster, bass

Cheryl Alleyne, drums

Helen Hardy, Holly Morrison, backing vocals

Calina de la Mar, John Smart, Laura Fairburst, Naomi Fairhurst, strings.

String arrangement by John Donaldson

THEME FOR AN IMAGINARY WESTERN

Pete Brown, vocals

Clem Clempson, Malcolm Bruce, guitars

John Donaldson, piano

Mo Foster, bass

Cheryl Alleyne, drums

Helen Hardy, Holly Morrison, backing vocals

Calina de la Mar, John Smart, Laura Fairburst, Naomi Fairhurst, strings.

String arrangement by John Donaldson

WE’RE GOING WRONG

Malcolm Bruce, vocals

Clem Clempson, guitar

Cheryl Alleyne, drums

Strings as above, arranged by Malcolm Bruce

SUNSHINE OF YOUR LOVE

Joe Bonamassa, vocals and guitar

Bernie Marsden, vocals and guitar

Malcolm Bruce, piano

Neil Murray, bass

Ginger Baker, drums

Abass Dodoo, percussion

DESERTED CITIES OF THE HEART

Joe Bonamassa, vocals and guitar

Bernie Marsden, guitar

Malcolm Bruce, bass

Moreno Buttinar, drums

Abass Dodoo, percussion

SWEET WINE

Nathan James, vocals

Bernie Marsden, guitar

Mo Nazam, guitar

Malcolm Bruce, bass

Ginger Baker, drums

Pee Wee Ellis, tenor saxophone

Henry Lowther, trumpet

Abass Dodoo, percussion

Rob Cass, Andy Hodge, backing vocals

TALES OF BRAVE ULYSSES

Nathan James, vocals

Bernie Marsden, guitar

Mo Nazam, guitar

Malcolm Bruce, bass

Ginger Baker, drums

Pee Wee Ellis, tenor saxophone

Henry Lowther, trumpet

Abass Dodoo, percussion

CROSSROADS

Bernie Marsden,vocals and guitar

Joe Bonamassa, guitar

Malcolm Bruce, piano

Neil Murray, bass

Ginger Baker, drums

Abass Dodoo, percussion

TAKE IT BACK

Maggie Bell, vocals

Bernie Marsden, Tony Remy, guitars

Malcolm Bruce, piano

Winston Blissett, bass

Frank Tontoh, drums

SPOONFUL

Bobby Rush, vocals and harp

Bernie Marsden, Tony Remy, guitars

Malcolm Bruce, piano

Winston Blissett, bass

Frank Tontoh, drums

SITTING ON TOP OF THE WORLD

Bobby Rush, vocals and harp

Maggie Bell, vocals

Bernie Marsden, Tony Remy, guitars

Malcolm Bruce, piano

Winston Blissett, bass

Frank Tontoh, drums

BADGE

Deborah Bonham, vocals

Bernie Marsden, Tony Remy, Peter Bullick, guitars

Malcolm Bruce, piano

Neil Murray, bass

Frank Tontoh, drums

POLITICIAN

Pete Brown, vocals

Bernie Marsden, Tony Remy, guitars

Malcolm Bruce, piano

Winsron Blissett, bass

Frank Tontoh, drums

BORN UNDER A BAD SIGN

Paul Rodgers, vocals

Bernie Marsden, Mo Nazam, guitars

Malcolm Bruce, bass

Mareno Buttinar, guitar

©2024 Cox Media Group