Metallica Will Have A Pre-Concert Pop Up Store In Ybor City Opening Thursday

Just like AC/DC and many other bands these days, Metallica will open a pop-up store prior to the concerts this weekend in Tampa at Raymond Jams Stadium.

Here’s what Metallica will offer:

“Thursday, June 5 - Sunday, June 8

Thurs - Sat: 10 AM - 7 PM

Sun: 10 AM - 6 PM

1226 E 7th Ave | Tampa, FL 33605

Each M72 Pop-Up Shop will feature its own splatter vinyl edition of 72 Seasons and a completely exclusive screen-printed poster, event tee, and skateboard designed by some of your favorite artists.

Premium items, including the newest Dixxon flannel collaboration, will also be available. Plus, you’ll find staples you’ve come to expect from the Metallica Pop-Up Shop, including a full selection of new and classic merch and high-quality Metallica-branded Yeti products.

And don’t forget to pick up a Fan Card during your visit for a chance to win awesome prizes, including Snake Pit Passes!

*Please note that there will be a limited daily quota of vinyl, posters, and skateboards on sale, and each will be limited to one per customer."

From Thursday June 5th through Sunday the 8th the pop-up merch store will be open from 10am-7pm, except Sunday when it closes at 6pm.

The store is in Ybor City at 1226 E 7th Avenue in this building: