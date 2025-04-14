Metallica Will Sneak Peek Their New Doc ‘Metallica Saved My Life’ In Tampa Theaters

Metallica are releasing a new documentary, Metallica Saved My Life, which is a look into the lives of the bands fans, and the band members themselves.

Check out the trailer:

In most towns they’re playing on the current M72 tour they will sneak peek the movie, even though they say it isn’t ready for theatrical release, yet. And those sneak peeks include their Tampa shows. Now when you go to the Fathom Entertainment site hosting the movie ticket sales the graphic says the Tampa show is sold out. But I clicked through and found that there are a few seats still available, and I’m sure they’ll go really fast. There’s a limit of 2 tickets but it looks like there’s 2 whole rows still open at THIS LINK. Don’t go to the other link because that’s where it says sold out.

Metallica Saved My Life Poster (Metallica)

